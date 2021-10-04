13 Celebs Who Have Tickets To Go To Space

Justin Bieber

Shatner is not the only celeb with eyes on the stars as many other superstars have also purchased tickets to one day experience the final frontier. In 2013, Richard Branson confirmed that Justin Bieber and his manager Scooter Braun had purchased Virgin Galactic tickets. “Let’s shoot a music video in SPACE!! #nextLEVEL,” he replied. It’s unknown whether Bieber ever bought Hailey Bieber a ticket to join him.