Here Are The Celebrity Names You’re Totally Mispronouncing

From Khloé Kardashian and Zendaya to Timothée Chalamet and Chrissy Teigen, here are the names you’ve been getting wrong.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Jordyn Tilchen

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Pronounced: Ari-ah-nuh Gran-dee

In a Beats 1 interview, the pop star revealed that her grandfather pronounced their last name with an “ee” sound, but her brother changed it back to the Italian version.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Zendaya

Pronounced: Zen-day-uh

After hearing her name in a video by internet personality Gabriel Gundacker, the Euphoria star took to Twitter to confirm that, yes, it’s pronounced “Zen-day-uh” and not “Zen-die-uh.”

