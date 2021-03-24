Celebrity
From Khloé Kardashian and Zendaya to Timothée Chalamet and Chrissy Teigen, here are the names you’ve been getting wrong.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Pronounced: Ari-ah-nuh Gran-dee
In a Beats 1 interview, the pop star revealed that her grandfather pronounced their last name with an “ee” sound, but her brother changed it back to the Italian version.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Pronounced: Zen-day-uh
After hearing her name in a video by internet personality Gabriel Gundacker, the Euphoria star took to Twitter to confirm that, yes, it’s pronounced “Zen-day-uh” and not “Zen-die-uh.”