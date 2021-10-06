15 Celebs Who Started Podcasts

Celebrity
Lindsay Lohan is the newest celebrity podcaster.
Sam Tabone/WireImage/Getty Images
On Oct. 5, Lindsay Lohan announced she would be launching a podcast in early 2022 with Studio 71: “I’m looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries.”
The Mean Girls star may not be the first celeb who comes to mind when you think of podcasts, but stars from all walks of life have started podcasting to make their voices heard. Click through for 14 more.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In February, Paris Hilton launched This Is Paris, and true to the revealing YouTube film it was named after, she uses her podcast to voice her truth, sharing candid thoughts on everything from Britney Spears’ conservatorship to pregnancy rumors. She has even invited stars like Taryn Manning to dispel rumors.