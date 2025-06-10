Blake Lively, Sofia Coppola, & Other A-Listers Stepped Out For Chanel

It takes a lot to get New Yorkers out on a Monday evening — and an unseasonably chilly one at that. But for Chanel’s annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner, the stars always show up and show out, dreariness be damned.

This year, the Odeon served as the backdrop for Chanel’s fête, its 18th, which drew a who’s who of Hollywood and downtown darlings. In attendance were actors like Blake Lively and Robert De Niro, musicians such as Role Model and Lily Allen, and directors ranging from Sofia Coppola to Celine Song — all of whom were dressed in Chanel, naturally.

But the crowd didn’t gather just to feast on steak frites and drink martinis. (Though there was plenty of that, too.) The evening celebrated the artists behind the Tribeca Festival’s Artist Awards Program, a collaboration between Tribeca and Chanel dating back to 2005. The initiative invites leading visual artists to donate original works, which are then awarded to filmmakers and displayed at the Festival Hub at Spring Studios.

This year’s lineup featured Alteronce Gumby, Faith Wilding, Jane Dickson, Jeffrey Meris, Lauren Halsey, Marilyn Minter, Naudline Pierre, Raúl de Nieves, Simphiwe Ndzube, and Tuan Andrew Nguyen. (Previous award winner JR also made a cameo of sorts — manning the photo booth and snapping cheeky black-and-whites of Lively, Joe Jonas, and others.)

CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner, Photographs by JR 1 / 4

As the night wore on, It girls like The Bear’s Molly Gordon, Euphoria star Maude Apatow, The Studio’s Chase Sui Wonders, and Bottoms breakout Havana Rose Liu mingled in the Odeon’s hallowed booths before being offered one final flourish: waiters emerging with trays of old-school sundaes — a Hollywood ending in Tribeca if there ever was one.

Ahead, more photos from Chanel’s biggest night.

Joe Jonas and Lily Allen Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Sofia Coppola Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images Laufey, Role Model, and Junia Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Blake Lively XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 4

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images Imogen Waterhouse, Alisha Boe, Tommy Dorfman, and Havana Rose Liu Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Molly Gordon Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 4