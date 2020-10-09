Hide your teapots!

Garish wallpaper, dodgy DIY, broken tea pots, and questionable noughties interior design — oh, how we've missed Changing Rooms. The classic home makeover show will be rebooted for Channel 4, complete with TV's favourite interior design guru, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

In partnership with Dulux, Channel 4 has given Changing Rooms a 2020 update — and they've promised none of the beige walls of the nineties. Commissioned by Shine TV, the show will stick to a similar format of the '90s and '00s programs. Two sets of homeowners from the same neighbourhood work against the clock to renovate a room in each other’s houses. Naturally, the contestants have completely different tastes.

Channel 4 hints that "anything goes" when it comes to the Changing Rooms redecorations. They promise the transformations will be "spectacular, innovative, and, quite possibly, unexpected."

In the age of curated Pinterest pages, Insta-interiors, and plant-obsessed millennials, it'll be interesting to see whether this season's contestants have an eye for design.

The two teams will be supported by decorators and design experts who will be offering handy tips along the way.

Changing Rooms will be presented by Davina McCall who says she's might get stuck in if she's allowed to be "let loose" with a paintbrush. Let's hope.

Laurence Llewelyn-Boweyn, a known fan of bold colours and prints, will act as team captain, while another interior design expert with an entirely different style will captain the other. (No word on who yet).

“There’s no room for beige in our homes and, just as it was in the 90s, Changing Rooms is once more the homestyle antidote to Britain’s blues (and greys and taupes, and even Magnolia)," said Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

"It’s taken quite a lot of coaxing to get me under the Changing Rooms banner once more, but nothing like as much coaxing as it’s going to take for me to squeeze those leather trousers back on,” he added.

On the new series, Jonny Rothery, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “With us all spending so long staring at our own four walls, there’s never been a better time to see the return of the nation’s favourite interiors show. Let the house swapping begin!”

The new series will air across six hour-long episodes in a prime-time slot. Channel 4 has yet to confirm when Changing Rooms will be broadcast.