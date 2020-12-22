Russel T Davies' forthcoming drama centres on the lives of three young gay men affected by the 1980s AIDS crisis, and a brand new trailer for It's A Sin has been released ahead of it's 2021 debut.

Per the Radio Times, the five-part series is brought to us from the man behind Queer as Folk, Cucumber, and Banana, and devles into the experiences of a group of young gay men who move to London and become wrapped up in the outbreak of a new deadly virus known as HIV.

The cast of It's A Sin is led by Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, who appears in the show's cast alongside Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, Stephen Fry, How I Met Your Mother's Neil Patrick Harris, Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes, Tracy Ann Oberman, and more, Digital Spy reports. Throughout the drama, leading man Alexander takes on the role of Ritchie, who resides in London alongside best pals Roscoe and Colin. Commenting on his venture into television, the "King" singer said he feels like "the luckiest boy in the world" to be involved in Russell T Davies' latest project.

"I’ve been a fan of Russell T Davies ever since I watched Queer As Folk in secret at 14 years old. His work helped shape my identity as a gay person so I’m absolutely over the moon we’ll be working together." Alexander added: "the script was amazing to read, I laughed and I cried a lot, it’s a privilege to be helping to tell this story and I’m so excited."

Discussing the origins of It's A Sin, show-creater Davies revealed it's taken him "decades" to put the series into action. As Digital Spy reports, he explained: "I lived through those times, and it's taken me decades to build up to this."

"As time marches on, there's a danger the story will be forgotten. So it's an honour to write this for the ones we lost, and the ones who survived," Davies added.

It's A Sin arrives on Channel 4 in 2021.