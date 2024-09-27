Chappell Roan Cancels Festival Appearances To “Prioritize” Health

Days after clarifying her 2024 presidential election stance following online backlash, Chappell Roan has canceled her two performances at the All Things Go Music Festival, which were scheduled to take place in New York City on Sept. 28, and in Columbia, Md. on Sept. 29.

In a candid Instagram statement, Roan first apologized “to people who have been waiting to see me,” before explaining why she is “unable to perform.”

“Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it,” the singer wrote. “I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox.”

The official All Things Go Instagram account reposted the statement with the caption, “We support you Chappell Roan” and a love heart emoji.

The festival also shared a message on X (formerly Twitter), reminding fans that “health and well-being always comes first.”

“All Things Go strongly supports artists prioritizing their well-being and we ask our community to rally around Chappell Roan with love and understanding,” the statement reads. “Let's continue to show the world that music fans support not just the art, but the artists themselves.”

Chappell Roan at the 2024 VMAs. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer, who won Best New Artist at the 2024 VMAs, also canceled multiple European shows in August due to schedule conflicts.

“I have had to make the extremely hard decision to cancel my Paris and Amsterdam shows,” Roan wrote in a statement. “I have rescheduled my Berlin show ... I am so sorry and very disappointed. I promise I will be back. I’m heartbroken. Thank you for understanding.”

Chappell’s Struggles With Fame

Before the All Things Go cancelations, Roan had been open about the difficulties of her rising fame, telling The Face that she’d consider walking away from music altogether if things got too intense.

“I’m just like: ​‘What the f*** is going on?’” she said. “I told myself, if this ever gets dangerous, I might quit. It’s dangerous now, and I’m still going. But that part is not what I signed up for.”

The “Hot To Go” hitmaker also addressed fans on TikTok in August, asking them to respect her boundaries.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous,” she said in the viral clip. “I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job ... That does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it.”