Chappell Roan isn’t sure why people are clutching their pearls over her 2026 Grammys look. On Feb. 3, the day after the awards show, the singer shared photos from the red carpet on Instagram and responded to the outcry over her dress, which prompted some commenters to ask questions such as “Is this too much?” and “Will she get banned?”

In her caption, Roan laughed off the controversy. “Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will, it’s really fun and silly,” she wrote, adding an analog smiling emoji. “Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!”

What Exactly Did Chappell Wear?

At the Grammys, Roan wore a custom Thierry Mugler look, featuring a transparent maroon cape with flowing sleeves and a dramatic train that trailed the red carpet. The cape was both backless and frontless, showing off fake medieval-inspired tattoos on her midriff.

When she removed the cape, she unveiled a matching slip dress that hung from gold prosthetic nipple rings, giving the illusion of going topless. The dress was also sheer, showing off her black underwear, with a floor-sweeping train of its own.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After winning Best New Artist and performing her smash hit “Pink Pony Club” last year, Roan returned to the Grammys as a two-time nominee and presenter, passing the baton to the next Best New Artist recipient, Olivia Dean. “I’m not performing this year,” she told E! on the red carpet, “so this is a piece of cake.”

She landed nominations in Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her 2025 hit “The Subway,” but lost to Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “luther” and Lola Young’s “Messy,” respectively.

Although Roan pushed some buttons on the red carpet, she didn’t take a chance on potential TV censorship. To present the award, Roan changed into an off-white one-shoulder gown with elegant pleats and ruffles at the side.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Naturally, she still managed to add a spicy twist in the form of a cleavage-baring cutout, accented by floral appliqués. It wouldn’t be Roan if she weren’t pushing some limits.