Charli D'Amelio Has Pink Hair Now & The Lavagirl References Are Aplenty

Step aside, Lavagirl: TikTok star Charli D'Amelio debuted her new pink hair on the social media platform on Monday, Oct. 26 — and her fans were quick to evoke The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. D'Amelio uploaded a TikTok video that showcased the transition from her natural black hair color to a shade of pink. With help from hairstylist Brad Mondo and his hair brand XMONDO HAIR, D'Amelio kept much of the natural black intact, but threw in some dramatic pink highlights to give it that ultimate Lavagirl flair.

D'Amelio simply captioned the post "new hair!!" and included audio of Maejor's "Lights Down Low." Alongside copious Lavagirl references from fans, fellow TikTok stars Sissy Sheridan, Kouvr Annon, Abby Roberts, and Brooke Monk expressed their enthusiasm for the new dye job, writing "WOAH" and "OMG BEAUTIFUL" in the comments. Mondo also reposted D'Amelio's new look on his own TikTok account with his own reaction. "Not me reacting to the hair I did," he captioned his post. "You look stun charli!"

The pink 'do comes after the TikTok star changed up her hair this past summer. In July, D'Amelio enlisted the help of hairstylist Greta Vee to chop off her signature long locks and dye her hair blue with the same 50/50 peek-a-boo highlights. She documented the ordeal on TikTok, and the highlights soon became a trending hairstyle on the platform. In an interview with Glamour, Vee even offered some tips and tricks on how to achieve the viral look at home.

Similar to at-home haircuts, at-home dye jobs have become a popular trend during quarantine. Another major trend during the pandemic? Pet adoptions. And this past weekend, D'Amelio shared a TikTok of her new pup and encouraged her followers to adopt rather than shop from Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit pet rescue center. "You can adopt weka and so many other adorable dogs from @bestfriendsanimalsociety 💕," she captioned the post. "make sure to check them out right now !!"

The new pup joins four of D'Amelio's other family dogs (who, by the way, have their very own joint TikTok account called D’Amelio Dog Pack). Between several new hairstyles and a new fur baby, it appears that D'Amelio has exhausted all of the stages of life under quarantine.