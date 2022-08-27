Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s net worth is higher than you think. In August 2020, Forbes released its first ranking of the highest-paid TikTok stars, ranking seven different content creators who managed to pull in at least $1 million, with all of their earnings tied back to the social media platform. While most people don’t actually make a ton of cash on the app, they become famous for their dancing, lip syncing and comedy clips, they can achieve worldwide fame, which makes them incredibly valuable to brands and allows them to create new revenue streams that mere mortals can only dream of.

TikTok is still in its early days of turning creatives into millionaires, but the two sisters already have emerged as among the richest on the platform, and they both make quite a bit of money on their own and together. Charli and Dixie D’Amelio can’t rent a car just yet, but they are already very, very rich.

Here’s how the sisters have become millionaires, all thanks to TikTok.

How Does Charli D’Amelio Make Her Money?

Charli’s millions come to her largely thanks to her partnerships with many major brands, all of whom paid dearly to be associated with one of the biggest celebrities Gen Z cares about.

The younger D’Amelio sister’s biggest payday may have come from Sabra Hummus, which reportedly paid the superstar a whopping $1 million to star in a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl. By appearing in the most coveted timeslot on TV of the year, the TikTok powerhouse likely upped her fee for future partnerships, and the production elevated her to a new level of fame and credibility. She also appeared in the 2019 animated movie StarDog and TurboCat as Tinker.

Charli has been hired by a number of companies to appear on camera in some context, with Prada paying her to cover her time at Paris Fashion Week for the luxury clothing line. The TikTok titan has also landed deals to associate herself with EOS cosmetics and Dunkin Donuts. In June 2022, Charli launched the fragrance Born Dreamer, which is available to buy at Ulta Beauty.

The youngest member of the D’Amelio family reportedly earns an astounding $100,000 per sponsored post on the social media platform. Charli also sells merchandise on her website, though what she pulls in from that line of business is difficult to pin down.

How Does Dixie D’Amelio Make Her Money?

Like her sister, Dixie also fills her bank account with millions from brands, as well as other lines of business, some of which differentiate her from her fellow famous family member.

Dixie has worked with Taco Bell in the past, and while the campaign wasn’t quite as high-level as Charli’s Super Bowl commercial, the fast food chain surely paid handsomely to connect itself to her name and face. Like her sister, Dixie also makes plenty of money from sponsored posts, though she probably doesn’t earn the same six digits as her sibling. A quick look at Dixie’s website shows she has apparel with her name plastered across t-shirts and the like as well, and the items probably sell pretty well.

Unlike Charli, Dixie has jumped into the music industry, capitalizing on her fame in a way most TikTok stars don’t. Her debut single “Be Happy,” which sometimes featured fellow musicians Blackbear or Lil Mosey (on different versions), was released in the summer of 2020, and it quickly appeared on a number of Billboard charts. Both “Be Happy” and her follow-up track “Naughty List” with former One Direction member Liam Payne, reached the main songs chart in the U.K., peaking at Nos. 55 and 48, respectively. So far, Dixie (the name she now uses when making music) has more than 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

A quick estimate of her Spotify royalties suggests her handful of songs may have brought in as much as three quarters of a million dollars, and that’s to say nothing of the money made from plays of the tunes on Apple Music, YouTube and other sites.

How Do Charli & Dixie Make Money Together?

In addition to making hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions, on their own, the D’Amelio sisters have also earned quite a bit of cash on projects they work on together.

The sisters signed a deal to create a podcast titled Charli And Dixie: Two Chix, which is available on all major platforms, though it appears to have wrapped, as it looks like a new episode hasn’t premiered since June 2021. The siblings also star in a Hulu docuseries/reality show titled The D'Amelio Show, which also features their family. It’s not clear what they were paid for either project, but these types of efforts can be big moneymakers for other well-known figures. The show’s second season is set to premiere Sept. 28, 2022.

The D’Amelios have, together, partnered with huge brands, filling their pockets even further. They are currently the faces of Hollister’s Social Tourist line, which is now on its fourth iteration. They also worked with Morphe Cosmetics’ Morphe 2 sub-brand, which is aimed at a younger audience. The sisters have now led several campaigns, or “drops” with the firm, and they could continue to do so, as their connection has likely helped improve sales and raise brand awareness.

What Is Chali D’Amelio’s Net Worth?

Chali D’Amelio is the younger of the two sisters, and also the wealthier. Now just 18 years old, she earned a reported $4 million in the 12-month period ending June 2020, according to Forbes. The teenage superstar ranked as the second-highest-paid TikTok creator, coming in behind only Addison Rae, who reportedly took in $5 million at the time. Charli already has 145.6 million followers. Celebrity Net Worth puts her total net worth at $20 million.

What Is Dixie D’Amelio’s Net Worth?

The elder of the two D’Amelio children, some might expect Dixie to make more money from TikTok, but the truth is that her sister earns the most in the family. The viral celebrity is still doing fine, as she took home $2.9 million in 2020, according to Forbes. That sum was enough to make her the third-highest-paid creator on the platform at the time, coming in behind only the aforementioned Rae and her sibling. At present, Dixie is followed by nearly 57 million people. Her total net worth is estimated to be $3 million by Celebrity Net Worth.