Apple Celebrates The New iPhone With Chasing The Light Gallery

On Sept. 20, Apple releases the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which include significant camera advancements for both professional and aspiring photographers.

For instance, the new Camera Control feature provides a quicker way to take photos and adjust settings as if you’re holding a digital camera. The improved 48MP Fusion camera allows you to capture the best possible shot, while the Photographic Styles filters will let your photos shine in a whole new light.