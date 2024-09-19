Tech

Apple Celebrates The New iPhone With Chasing The Light Gallery

Three photographers used the iPhone 16 Pro Max to create unique and powerful works of art.

by Jake Viswanath
Apple / Prince Gyasi

Apple / Chen Man

On Sept. 20, Apple releases the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which include significant camera advancements for both professional and aspiring photographers.

For instance, the new Camera Control feature provides a quicker way to take photos and adjust settings as if you’re holding a digital camera. The improved 48MP Fusion camera allows you to capture the best possible shot, while the Photographic Styles filters will let your photos shine in a whole new light.

Photo courtesy of Apple/Chen Man

Apple / Ryan McGinley

To showcase everything the device can do, Apple gave three world-renowned photographers — Ryan McGinley, Prince Gyasi, and Chen Man — early access to the iPhone 16 Pro Max to create new vivid, detailed work.

The trio displayed their original photos, curated by Kathy Ryan, in “Chasing the Light,” a day-long photography show in New York, London, and Shanghai.

Photo courtesy of Apple/Ryan McGinley

