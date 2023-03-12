40 Cheap Tricks Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Use To Make People Look 10x Better

Anyone who loves to spend time in the pool knows the effects that chlorine can have on your hair. Celebrity hair stylish Sharon Dorram has a cheap and clever hack to counteract the damage and it’s not what you’d expect. Dorram notes, “If you are a swimmer like me and hate what the chlorine does to your hair, then try cream baby oil!” Johnson’s baby oil is infused with aloe and vitamin E to make it super hydrating and as for applying it to your hair, Dorram says, “The cream is easy to apply to dry hair and creates a barrier to the water so that your hair stays protected. It is super easy to wash out, and it's greaseless.”