40 Cheap Tricks Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Use To Make People Look 10x Better
It’s easier than you think.
The word “cheap” isn’t usually associated with quality beauty and hair care products, which is why you’re gonna want to keep reading. We talked to 12 professional makeup artists, hair colorists, and stylists to get the scoop on their favorite cheap tricks From tools and techniques to unexpected ways to use products, we’re passing their tricks of the trade along to you today — be prepared to add to cart.