The Memes About Chris Evans’ Lightyear Are Taking Us To Infinity & Beyond

The first trailer for Lightyear is here and it’s taking devoted Toy Story fans to infinity and beyond. The preview debuted on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Oct. 27, and die-hard Pixar fans got their first look at the beloved animated character, who will be voiced by Captain America himself, Chris Evans. But there’s a twist. The Avengers: Endgame actor won’t be playing the Toy Story action figure that we all know and love; instead, he’ll be voicing the “original” Buzz Lightyear who inspired the iconic toy.

In the minute-and-a-half-long trailer, the Space Ranger suits up for a risky mission, boards the space shuttle, and blasts off into outer space. The mission is one that will surely go down in history — not just for Buzz, but for Evans, too. “I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer,” the actor tweeted. “Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind.”

Once the trailer made the rounds on the internet, Toy Story fans weighed in with their opinions about the film, which is due out in June 2022. “The trailer for Lightyear has my brain in a weird state of ‘Why does this exist? This is stupid.’ and ‘I’m super f*cking excited,” Twitter user @Sabuuchi wrote. Several others compared the trailer to another famous franchise. “The Lightyear movie is essentially ‘what if Pixar made Star Wars’ and I’m all here for it,” @bigmonkeong tweeted.

The hot takes about the trailer were certainly thought-provoking, but the memes were on an entirely different level. While some fans thirsted over the “original” (but also new-and-improved) Buzz Lightyear, others were shocked to find out that the superhero actually has a full head of hair. Still, the best memes of all were the ones that took aim at the grown millennials for trying desperately to hold onto their youth.

Longtime fans of Toy Story and Pixar aren’t alone in their excitement. In a statement released by Evans, the actor called the role a “dream come true.” “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” he said. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

In the tweet attached to his statement, the actor wrote that animated films were an “enormous” part of his childhood. “They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams,” he wrote. “They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing. To @pixar and [director] @AngusMacLane: ‘Thank you’ doesn’t even come close.”