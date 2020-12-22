Chrissy Teigen Gets John Legend The Same Two Christmas Gifts Every Year

Sometimes the best holiday presents are the most predictable ones, and Chrissy Teigen gives John Legend the same Christmas gifts every year— literally. In the newest video of his Legendary Christmas Tales series on YouTube, Legend revealed the two presents that he receives annually from his wife, and he's truly grateful for them even though he can't fake a surprised face.

In the video, Legend said that he tends to use Teigen's Christmas gifts constantly throughout the next year, which is why she sticks to the same formula. Her first gift is "usually a bag that I can carry around for the rest of the year," and one that also reflects her current tastes. "I literally put everything that I care about in the bag — laptop, phone, chargers, passport, everything is in that bag," he said. "And I carry it with me everywhere I go, so I'm reminded of Chrissy's great taste and generosity throughout the year."

His second annual gift is a little cozier and something you can spot on Teigen and Legend's Instagram stories constantly. "She also gets me robes," he revealed. "We're a big robe family. We like to wear robes throughout the house all the time. So she gets me really good gifts that I can use all the time and feel good, and remember who gave them to me."

Unlike his wife, Legend's a bit more adventurous when it comes to Christmas shopping. In December 2015, Teigen revealed on Instagram that he bought her an unusual early Christmas present: a cheese wheel. For most people, this would be bizarre. For Teigen, it was a dream come true. "John got me my lifetime dream for Christmas!" she wrote. "A cheese wheel to dump pasta and risotto in for years to come! My tableside serving game is bout to be liiiiiit!"

In November 2017, he also gave Teigen a unique food-themed gift for her birthday. Legend commissioned Singapore clay artist Jocelyn Teo to make 15 miniature recreations of Teigen's Cravings cookbook recipes. Teigen later called it "the best gift ever" in a Snapchat video. Will the singer be able to outdo himself this Christmas? It's possible. Teigen, on the other hand, will likely stick to her tried and true formula: bags and robes.