It’s official: two of Selling Sunset’s OGs are coming back for Season 10.

After much speculation from fans, breakout star Christine Quinn, 37, has confirmed she’ll be returning after her exit from the reality show four years ago. Heather Rae El Moussa, 38, also announced her comeback. But Quinn has already promised fans that things will be different upon her welcome back.

“This isn’t a rewind, it’s a reintroduction,” Quinn told Netflix’s Tudum. “I’m returning from a very different place, with more perspective, confidence, and clarity.”

Since her departure, Quinn left Los Angeles for Texas and went through a divorce, and the Oppenheimer Group’s most divisive star said the experiences have shifted her perspective. She told Tudum that raising her three-year-old, Christian Georges Dumontet, was pivotal in finding her aforementioned clarity.

“Motherhood has a way of sharpening your priorities and changing how you move through the world,” she said. “I’ve become more intentional and much more protective of my peace.”

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During her last season on the show, Quinn opened up about struggling with returning to work after her maternity leave.

“I really just feel like it’s becoming difficult for me to just do my job,” she said in the Season 5 finale. “Because I’m constantly up against different bullsh*t and I feel like I’ve just gotten to a point where I just don’t want to be in the office because it gets to a point where the drama is affecting my business and I don’t want that.”

In the same episode, she was quickly enveloped in drama once more after Emma Hernan accused Christine of offering one of Hernan’s clients $5,000 to no longer work with her. Quinn tweeted at the time, “Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!”

But Quinn still promised that she’ll bring her classic heat to the Los Angeles real estate group in Season 10. “I’m still ambitious and direct, but I think people will see a version of me that’s more centered and even more sure of herself,” she continued. “I’m hoping this chapter feels fresh and honest. I’m not coming back to play an old version of myself. I’m coming back to show where I am now and let the audience see that growth can still come with an edge.”

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Quinn will be joined by Heather Rae El Moussa, who left the show in Season 6.

“I’ve become a mom, a wife, a business owner, and I finally feel secure enough in who I am to walk back into that world and not lose myself in it,” she told Tudum. “I’m calmer, more grounded, less reactive. I know what I want, and I’m not afraid to say it.”

Right now, El Moussa currently stars on HGTV's The Flip Off alongside her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Haack. She said she’s ready to return to the industry and “not lose myself in it.”

Of course, the two original cast members are returning with years of history between them, along with other Selling Sunset real estate agents.

“There are conversations that got cut short. I’m also not going to pretend things didn’t happen,” El Moussa said. “Obviously, when you put a group of women with big personalities in a room together, there's going to be tension. That's just reality, but it's how you handle those differences that define the dynamic.”

Netflix has not confirmed a release date for Selling Sunset Season 10, but the streamer teased that it will be announced “very soon.”