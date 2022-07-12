Name-dropping is off-limits in ABC’s new reality show, Claim to Fame. In the series, hosted by brothers Kevin and Frankie Jonas, 12 mystery celebrity relatives compete to conceal their identities while all live under the same roof. They also compete in various challenges, such as the July 11 premiere’s talent show, and form alliances — all while playing “DNA detective” to avoid eliminations and win the $100,000 grand prize. Viewers are as much in the dark as the cast is, and though some of the Claim to Fame relative identity reveals will be scattered throughout the episodes, others could remain secret until the finale.

“It’s a balance of how many people you reveal and who you reveal, and at the end of the day, I think that our decision really comes down to what’s the most fun way to tell the story,” executive producer and Kinetic CEO Chris Coelen recently explained to Variety. “It’s not really any particular rhyme or reason that we would reveal one person or another person.”

In the meantime, here are all the celebrity relatives that Claim to Fame has revealed so far.

“Amara” — Amara Skye

Though no one in the house immediately guessed who she is related to, the July 11 premiere revealed “Amara” to be Whoopi Goldberg’s granddaughter, Amara Skye. The daughter of Goldberg’s only child, Alex Martin (with ex-husband Alvin Martin), Amara is described as a California-born “up and coming New York/ New Jersey based artist” and “granddaughter to an EGOT-winner” in an event listing for her first solo art show in July 2022. The post also notes that she aims to fuse the tones of graffiti and abstract art, and she starts every day by reciting her life motto: “Skeezy Does It.”

“Louise” — Adria Biles

Given her undeniable resemblance to her famous sibling, it seemed to be no secret to anybody in Episode 1 that “Louise” is Simone Biles’ sister, Adria Biles — something she confirmed in a confessional. Their looks aren’t all the women have in common: Adria is a former gymnast herself and was reportedly attending dental school in 2020. “I’m so proud to have her as my sister,” Adria wrote about Simone in a December 2016 ESPN piece. “I look up to her in every way.”

“Maxwell” — Maxwell Norris

After he was caught sneaking his cell phone into the Claim to Fame house, “Maxwell” was the first celebrity relative to be eliminated, at which point he was revealed to be Chuck Norris’ grandson, Maxwell Norris. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram featured Max and his fraternal twin sister, Greta, in a November 2017 article as star athletes in their junior years at Faith High School in Grapevine, Texas. Sharing the story on Twitter at the time, the Walker, Texas Ranger star wrote that he and wife Gena were “very proud” of their grandkids.

“Brittany” — Brittany Favre

ABC/John Fleenor

After “Brittany” revealed that her father is a Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback in a confessional, it didn’t take long for her fellow contestants to put the clues together and figure out that she was Brett Favre’s daughter, Brittany Favre-Mallion. The elder of the former Green Bay Packers star’s two daughters with wife Deanna Tynes Favre, Brittany is now a mother of three and married to Alex Mallion. She graduated from Loyola University’s College of Law in 2015 when she was newly divorced from her first husband and raising two sons at the time. “The most important lesson I learned from my dad is that at the end of the day, you just have to put in the work,” the Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based attorney told Bleacher Report in 2015, adding, “Connections are a foot in the door, but I have to keep the door open.”

“Michael” — Cubb Coleman

Claim to Fame’s second eliminated contestant, “Michael” was revealed to be Zendaya's cousin, Cubb Coleman, a Los Angeles-based music producer and engineer. The Social Media’s Record founder appeared in Zendaya’s June 2014 “Coleman cousins” Instagram photo, and several years later, produced the K.C Undercover Season 3 main title track. Cubb also reportedly attended the 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming L.A. premiere and shared videos from the red carpet.

“X” — M. Lamar

Though he’s yet to officially confirm suspicions, several cast members have already figured out that “X” is Laverne Cox’s identical twin brother, M. Lamar. This isn’t the first time the artist has been on TV though: He previously appeared in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black in scenes that depicted his sister’s transgender character, Sophia Burset, prior to her transition. On his website, M. Lamar, who holds a BFA from The San Francisco Art Institute and attended the Yale School of Art’s sculpture program (before dropping out to pursue music), describes himself as a composer who “works across opera, metal, performance, video, sculpture, and installation to craft sprawling narratives of radical becomings.”

This post will be updated as more celebrity relatives’ identities are revealed on Claim to Fame.