Here's When Cobra Kai Will Be Back With More Episodes

If you've just finished the new season of Cobra Kai and are already eagerly anticipating new episodes, good news: the show was renewed for Season 4 in October. An official premiere date hasn't yet been announced, but creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald told GamesRadar+ that "the whole season has been planned out in great detail" and eight of the 10 scripts have already been written. They're hoping to start filming in early 2021 so that the show can return "roughly a year" from now.

The creative team has been mapping out other seasons as well, though Netflix has not yet committed to anything beyond Season 4. "We have an endgame in our heads. We've had one for quite some time, and it's not in Season 4. It's well beyond that," Heald told TV Line. "In our minds, we have seasons' worth of story that is necessary to tell before we get to that endgame."

The showrunners also told Pop Culture that they're prepared if Netflix pulls the plug earlier than they'd like. But Hurwitz said that they're "confident" they can "continue to tell the story and have it come to an ending that is fulfilling" in several more seasons.

For now, fans can look forward to seeing famed enemies Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) team up around January 2022.