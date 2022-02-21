Courteney Cox Says Cosmetic Surgery Left Her Looking “Strange”

Courteney Cox, best known for portraying Monica Geller in Friends, has opened up about her struggle with cosmetic surgery. In an interview with The Sunday Times Style Cox stated: “There was a time when you go, “Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.” And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years. And I didn’t realise that, oh s***, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

Cox eventually got a wake-up call, when she realised her inner circle was talking about how she looked. Reliving the turning point, she said: “I’d say, the day you realise what your friends were talking about. Because people would talk about me, I think. But there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy.’” Now, Cox has dissolved her fillers and is opting for a more natural approach. “The scrutiny is intense, but I don’t know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself. I’m a product whore. I will try anything.”

This isn’t the first time Cox has been candid about the ageing experience. For years, Cox has been subjected to intense questioning about her physical appearance. Living in the limelight for almost 30 years, she underwent her first surgeries in a different era. Opening up to Cortney Pellettieri at New Beauty in 2017, the Scream actress revealed: “What would end up happening is that you would go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.” You walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed — it’s good. Then, somebody tells you about another doctor… the next thing you know, you’re layered and layered. You have no idea, because it’s gradual.”