The debut season of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders was a viral sensation, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the prospective squad as they powered through auditions, training camp, and (hopefully) making the roster.

But for many viewers, the most compelling part of the series wasn’t only watching the young women pursue their dream — it was the practical realities of living that dream every day. Namely, fans criticized the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders’ pay, voicing their surprise that the women cheering for the most profitable team in the NFL (per Forbes) had to work multiple jobs to make a living.

Charlotte Jones, Cowboys owner and chief brand officer, says in Season 1: “There’s a lot of cynicism around pay for NFL cheerleaders, as it should be. They’re not paid a lot.”

While Jones goes on to say that the cheerleaders “don’t come here for the money,” it’s clear that pay is a crucial consideration — and frequent sore spot — for many members of the team. Season 2 digs even deeper into the issue, following a group of cheerleaders spearheading the effort to achieve improved pay. So, what happens? Here’s a recap of the new contract and what the team has to say about it today.

The DCC’s Pay Raise In Season 2

Many of the cheerleaders found their contracts were “not up to par” going into the 2024-2025 NFL season, fifth-year veteran Jada McLean says in Season 2. This was especially surprising on the heels of American Sweethearts Season 1, which generated even more publicity for the program.

Fortunately, Jada and several of her teammates worked together to make a change. They initiated talks with the team’s legal and human resources departments, and by the end of the season, their efforts were rewarded with a 400% pay increase.

Looking Ahead

“I think we’re just really happy with where we’ve ended up with all of that, and where that conversation has landed,” Jada tells Bustle.

While Jada will not be returning to the Cowboys for the 2025-2026 season, she’s heartened that the increase will benefit her teammates and spark more changes to come. “Hopefully, in the future, that’ll just be a discussion that continues to get better and better,” she says. “But for the progress made in one season, I think it’s something that we’re all very proud of.”

Director Kelli Finglass also opened up about how America’s Sweethearts has been a boon for the team, with several members using the show’s exposure to enhance their personal brands. “A lot of them are becoming influencers, and they’re getting new opportunities. That’s probably the biggest change. You’re able to monetize the visibility a little bit,” she says, adding the players have stayed “grounded” through it all.