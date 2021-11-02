Dan & Eugene Levy Have New Shows In The Works About Travel & Brunch

Schitt’s Creek fans, assemble! Father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy have both landed new hosting gigs, and the TV shows they’re currently working on are about two of our all-time favorite things: travel and brunch.

According to Variety, the 38-year-old Happiest Season actor has created a series that “centers around celebrating inspiring but still undiscovered voices from all across the U.S. — but also brunch.” In the competition series, which he’s slated to host, chefs will be tasked with finding “innovative and personal ways to redefine what it means to dine between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.”

The series, titled The Big Brunch, will give chefs with big dreams the chance to win a “life-altering” prize. The show will stream on HBO Max, but the platform has yet to announce specific details about the series, including information about the format and the grand prize. Levy, however, has recently issued a statement about the project, per Variety:

“Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale. Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, doubled down on the actor’s statement, saying that the upcoming series “serves more than mouth-watering culinary delicacies.” “It’s about heart, a love of cooking and spotlighting talent whose unique skills elevate the beloved brunch menu.” The show is executive produced by Levy, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Faye Stapleton, and auditions are currently open.

Eugene, for his part, will reportedly host and executive produce an unscripted travel series for Apple TV+ called The Reluctant Traveler. According to Apple, the show will follow the 74-year-old American Pie star as he visits “some of the world’s most remarkable hotels” and explores “the people, places and cultures that surround them.” Perhaps what makes the series so interesting is that the actor isn’t much of a jet setter. “He’s not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trottings,” Apple’s statement says, per The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s agreed it’s the right time for him to broaden his horizons.”

Levy will executive produce the series alongside David Brindley, but other details about the show, including when it will premiere, have not yet been announced. The Big Brunch doesn’t have an exact release date at the moment, either. However, the upcoming series is scheduled to make its debut in 2022, so get the maple syrup ready.