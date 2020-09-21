Nobody Was Having A Better Time At The 2020 Emmys Than Dan Levy

Nobody is having as much fun at the 2020 Emmys as Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy. The writer, actor, and fan favorite took home his first Emmy for Writing in a Comedy Series, and his speech was almost as delightful as his reactions to seeing his fellow Schitt's Creek cast members win. The comedy series, which has previously been snubbed by awards shows, collected five Emmy awards before the first hour of the night even ended.

Members of the Schitt's Creek cast and crew gathered on Sunday, Sept. 20, in Toronto, Canada, for a socially-distanced gathering to enjoy the Emmys together. And thank the Emmy gods they did, because watching Levy cheer on his cast mates — and win a few trophies himself — surrounded by his TV family was just simply the best. In a matter of minutes, Levy took home awards for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series — shared with Andrew Cividino — and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. By his third win, Levy couldn't help but fear the internet's wrath, joking, "The internet is about to turn on me. I'm so sorry." Not possible.

And that was after his dad, Eugene Levy, and his onscreen mom, Catherine O'Hara, won Emmys for their performances as Johnny and Moira Rose, respectively. Annie Murphy won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series just one commercial break later, and Schitt's Creek took home the Emmy for Best Comedy Series one more commercial break after that. In the words of one of Dan Levy's many acceptance speeches, "This has been the greatest experience of my life."

Of course, Levy's joyous reactions weren't the only thing that made him the winner of the night. He also used his speeches to shower his castmates and crew with love, as well as give shoutouts to his fellow nominees, like the writer's room of Insecure. "I want to recognize Issa Rae and the writers on #Insecure for writing some of the funniest, most heartfelt television of the year," he said when accepting his writing award. And when accepting the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, he got political for a brief moment, reminding everyone to vote in this upcoming election. No wonder he got a shoutout from Mariah Carey on Emmy night.