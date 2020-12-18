Dan Levy's 9 Loveliest Quotes About Family

Not every family can win a slew of Emmys together, but the Levy family sets an example of how to be loving and sane in the spotlight.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
By Brad Witter

On not being spoiled as a kid

"My parents would say, 'If we give you everything now, what will you possibly have to look forward to and appreciate when you grow up?'" he told Flare.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

On growing up in show business

"[My dad] wanted us to have a pretty normal life and one that wasn’t necessarily affected by the industry or all that comes with growing up in Hollywood," Levy told Interview. "It's very rare for someone in entertainment to put their family before work."

Ken Faught/Toronto Star/Getty Images

