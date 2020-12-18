Not every family can win a slew of Emmys together, but the Levy family sets an example of how to be loving and sane in the spotlight.
"My parents would say, 'If we give you everything now, what will you possibly have to look forward to and appreciate when you grow up?'" he told Flare.
"[My dad] wanted us to have a pretty normal life and one that wasn’t necessarily affected by the industry or all that comes with growing up in Hollywood," Levy told Interview. "It's very rare for someone in entertainment to put their family before work."