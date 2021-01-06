Celebrities Tweet Their Opposition To The Insurrection on Capitol Hill

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers gathered to verify the results of the 2020 presidential election. The photos and video footage that surfaced online soon after the insurrectionists busted into the government building were jarring, to say the least — and celebrities immediately took to social media to condemn their actions and express their shock and pain ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Shondaland founder Shonda Rhimes didn't hold back and tweeted, "Did that ignorant bitch baby just put out that video calling those terrorists 'very special'?"

Comedian Sarah Silverman blasted Trump and his cronies for being noticeably quiet amid the uprising. "These people are answering a call by Trump, so where is he??" she wrote on Twitter. "Why isn't he addressing them? Where's @tedcruz and the other @GOP challengers?? THESE ARE YOUR PEOPLE YOU F*CKING ASS*OLES"

Director Paul Feig called to mind the familiar "but her emails" refrain used by Donald Trump during the 2016 election and throughout his presidency to push voters to doubt Hillary Clinton. It was also used to justify sending her to prison.

Actor Uzo Aduba wondered why there wasn't more security at the Capitol when tension is at an all-time high and considering armed protestors descended upon the Michigan Capitol in 2020 to denounce stay-at-home orders. "This is not over. And the blame sits squarely in the hands of this current President, his supporters, and all who have helped prop him up," she wrote. An hour later, she added:

Olivia Munn and Mia Farrow pointed to the discrepancy in how Black people and peaceful protestors are routinely met with more force and violence than the MAGA supporters who ambush government buildings and attempt to attack government officials. "The police were far more aggressive & swift in clearing away peaceful protestors for Trump photo-shoot with bible in front of church," Farrow wrote.

"These guys are engaging in hand-to-hand combat with police after storming the US Capitol," Munn tweeted alongside a video of the insurrectionists getting into physical brawls with law enforcement. "In other news, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Rayshard Brooks, Aura Rosser, Stephon Clark, Botham Jean, Alton Sterling and Eric Garner are all dead."

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy retweeted a video taken from inside the Capitol and called out those captured in the footage for their privilege.

Alyssa Milano came through with screenshots from Trump's Twitter that prove how hypocritical this is.

Dionne Warwick encouraged everyone to pay close attention to everything happening today and what it means for our democracy.

We will update this post as more celebrities weigh in on today's events.