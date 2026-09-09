Dancing with the Stars Season 35 is almost here — and this year’s pairings are already showing off their skills in a new trailer.

Bustle can exclusively reveal the official DWTS full-length trailer, which features the celebrities, pros, and hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough singing and dancing to a riff on the Irving Berlin song, “There’s No Business Like Show Business.” Or in their version, “There’s no dancing like stars dancing.”

Beyond teasing their performance chops, several stars shared playful taglines that reference their on-screen bona fides. Traitors runner-up Maura Higgins declares, “I think dancing is my new passion.” (Rather, that’s “tink” — as in Team Tink, which Maura has dubbed her ballroom partnership with Mark Ballas.)

Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron leans into his rosy resume with the line, “I hope I make a good first impression.”

Julia Stiles nods to her own on-screen oeuvre with the intro, “You better save the last dance for me.”

“And me,” chimes in her partner, Ezra Sosa.

Gold-medalist Paralympian Ezra Frech embraces his athletic prowess with the declaration, “The ballroom is my playing field.” Of course, he’ll have some healthy competition. Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills — the show’s second-ever all-female pairing — begin saying “That Mirrorball...” before Summer House breakout star Ciara Miller says, “Is mine.”

Val Chmerkovskiy tells his celebrity partner Jenna Dewan that she’s “no rookie,” referencing her role on police procedural The Rookie, but also seemingly nodding to critics who have pointed out she starred in Step Up and has professional dance experience.

But Jenna points out: “Except in the ballroom.” (Indeed, as she previously clarified to Entertainment Weekly: “I do not know how to ballroom dance. Let’s be clear. It’s two different languages.”)

And of course, Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson swung his bat while promising: “I’m gonna knock this out of the park.”

The full DWTS Season 35 trailer proves that this year’s cast is bringing bravado to the ballroom. But who will come away with the coveted Mirrorball Trophy? Find out very soon, starting with the two-night premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and streaming the next day on Hulu.