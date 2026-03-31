I imagine that this lets you engage with people in a way you might not normally get to, even in a place like New York where I feel like folks pride themselves on not bothering people.

New York is the best city in the world for that, for sure. That half hour before the show of just being like, yeah, it’s me, and it’s not a big deal, is very unlike how I normally get to interact with people. There’s a line in the show where the character’s talking about not actually being shy, but people thinking he’s shy because the circumstances of his life have meant that he feels like he needs to be. That’s something I really relate to. I’m not an extroverted person, but I’m not necessarily as introverted as I come across because I’m trying to remain below the radar at all times. There’s something nice about just being able to go up to people and have a very relaxed interaction.

You just get to be like, “Hi, I’m Dan.”

“Hi, I’m Dan. I love what you’re wearing.”

It must take a degree of effort to do the opposite in other aspects of your life.

Yeah, absolutely. And it’s not something I particularly even think about anymore. It has been such an aspect of my life for so long that it's how I move through the world.

Can I ask you about the books you pull from the audience during the show? I don’t think people necessarily realize they aren’t planted — even if they feel perfectly coincidental. The night I went, you grabbed How Sondheim Can Change Your Life.

That’s a good one. I’ve been getting a lot of Sarah J. Maas books, which is fun. We got Heated Rivalry the other day. Last night was the first night that I got a book that I knew and loved and could talk about, which was Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut. It was nice, for once, to actually be able to sound like I had read the book and knew what it was about, rather than just trying to say something funny about it.

I am both petrified of and love that section every night. When I read the script, one of my first questions was, “Who’s bringing books to the theater? Does that happen?” On opening night, actually, was the fewest books that have ever been presented. One of the only books on offer that night was a Harry Potter book. I was like, “F*ck it, if we’re going to do it, we’ll do it one time. We’ll do it on opening, I’ll give it to my date, and I’ll pretend to not have heard of this book.”