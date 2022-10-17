The David Beckham Qatar Controversy, Explained

Whilst excitement is growing over the 2022 World Cup, so is the hesitation and disapproval over where it’s being hosted. The tournament will take place in Qatar, which is described by Human Rights Watch as having a “dismal human rights record.” What’s more, in Oct. 2021, David Beckham signed a 10-year deal reportedly worth £150 million to be a culture and tourism ambassador for Qatar. A source told The Sun at the time that Beckham “believes in Qatar’s commitment to progress,” despite the country’s concerning human’s rights record, which shows discriminatory practices against women, the LGBTQ+ community, and migrant workers.

Beckham found himself in controversy over the summer due to the Qatar deal, having appeared in a 30-minute promotional advert for the country. “People in Qatar are very proud of their culture,” he says in the video. “The modern and traditional fused to create something really special.” Having recently been accused by Rob Rinder of choosing “money over morals,” here’s everything you need to know about the David Beckham Qatar World Cup controversy.

What’s Happening In Qatar?

Qatar has made headlines for its treatment of migrant workers since it won the bid to host the World Cup in 2010. According to The Guardian, 6,500 workers have died in the country since then, with 37 deaths directly linked to the construction of the Khalifa Stadium. “There is a real lack of transparency surrounding these deaths,” May Romanoes, Gulf researcher for Amnesty International, told The Guardian.

And due to its stringent laws, Qatar has been deemed an unsafe space for LGBTQ+ people and women. Same-sex relationships and sexual activity between men and women are illegal and punishable by death by stoning under Sharia Law. However, Qatar World Cup chief Nasser Al Khater told Sky News that LGBTQ+ fans “will be welcome to display affection” and wave rainbow flags, but there doesn’t seem to be any policies set in place to ensure this will happen.

“Sadly, this year’s tournament is not safe for everyone, which is why it’s so important to see Harry Kane, alongside many other captains, pledging to wear an anti-discrimination armband,” Stonewall’s Liz Ward told The Guardian.

For women living in Qatar, there is a guardianship system in place meaning “they remain tied to their male guardian, usually their father, brother, grandfather or uncle, or for married women, their husband,” Amnesty International explained. Human Rights Watch notes that this guardianship “reinforces the power and control men feel they have over women’s lives,” which “may foster or fuel violence.”

How Have People Reacted To David Beckham’s Ambassadorship?

Public reaction to Beckham’s decision has been largely negative due to Qatar’s human rights issues. On Oct. 15, Rob Rinder condemned the footballer’s decision in an interview with the Daily Mail. “You know this is about money, not about the purity of love of the game. What a tragic moment that is,” he said.

While Amnesty International’s Sacha Deshmukh told BBC Sports that Beckham needs to “learn about the deeply concerning human rights situation in Qatar and be prepared to speak about it.”

What Has David Beckham Said?

After Beckham signed the deal in 2021, a spokesperson for the footballer said that he “has always talked about the power of football as a force for good.” However, following criticism of the 2022 advert, the spokesperson added that Beckham “has been visiting Qatar regularly for over a decade” and “has seen a passion for football in the country and the long-term commitment that’s been made to hosting the World Cup and delivering a lasting legacy for the region.”

Bustle has reached out to Beckham’s reps for further comment.