It looks like Netflix is ready to breathe new life into Dead To Me one last time. On Monday, July 6, the streaming service announced that Dead To Me has been renewed for a third and final season as part of showrunner Liz Feldman’s new multi-year partnership with the platform. And while an official premiere date has yet to be determined due to the ongoing pandemic currently plaguing the country, the cast and crew appear pleased to be given one more season to wrap up the storylines of these unforgettable characters.

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it’s been an incredible gift,” Feldman said in a statement, via a press release obtained by Bustle. “Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina [Applegate] and Linda [Cardellini], and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

Netflix’s Vice President of Comedy Series, Jane Wiseman, echoed Feldman’s sentiments, calling her “a comedic force” who they look forward to seeing great things from throughout their ongoing partnership. “We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on Dead to Me and future series to come,” Wiseman added.

Since the announcement was made public, several members of the cast and crew have taken to their various social media accounts to express their love and admiration for the show’s continued success. “Thrilled to announce @deadtome will be back for one more season!” Feldman wrote on Instagram. “Grateful to keep working with #christinaapplegate, @lindacardellini , @james_marsden and the amazing writers, cast and crew. Couldn’t love these incredible, talented people more.”

Meanwhile, Applegate took to Twitter to share her own thoughts on the matter with her followers, writing: “I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so. Much love.”

Considering the jaw-dropping cliffhanger that took place in the Dead To Me Season 2 finale — with Ben drunkenly smashing into Judy and Jen's car before fleeing the scene — it's not surprising Dead To Me was picked up for a third season. So at least fans will be able to get some closure on that front before allowing the series to rest in peace once and for all.