Demi Lovato Announces Her Engagement With A Post About Unconditional Acceptance

Accompanied by an absolutely stunning snap on the beach, Demi Lovato announced her engagement to actor Max Ehrich this morning (July 23). The couple, who starting dating in March, both shared the news on social media via two individually heartwarming posts.

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato wrote in hers. "It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experience it firsthand but luckily you did too... I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself," the singer continued. "I'm honoured to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby."

Ehrich wrote on his Instagram: "You are every love song, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner for life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you am I forever and always [...] I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife.

"I'm so excited you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn't be more grateful God brought us together," the actor added.

Alongside images of them strolling on the beach, the couple posted a shot of Lovato's engagement ring: an enormous rectangular diamond set aside two smaller diamonds.

Although the pair began dating in early March, they went Instagram official in May with a video of them dancing together to Ariana Grande's Stuck With U. In the caption, Lovato wrote "Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can’t tell." Since then, Lovato and Ehrich have been posting lots of loved-up snaps, including one during a trip to Joshua Tree and one at the beach.

But savvy internet sleuths have also discovered that Ehrich was posting about Lovato long before this year. In fact, all the way back in December 2011, the actor tweeted "All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant...." Wow. Talk about manifestation.