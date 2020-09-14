Demi Lovato Seemingly Responds To Those Max Ehrich Tweets About Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez's falling out continues to fuel stans and trolls, and the newly engaged singer is sick of it. Lovato seemingly responded to those Max Ehrich tweets about Selena Gomez on Sunday, Sept. 14, after posts claiming her fiancé publicly said he preferred Gomez over her went viral. Speaking out on Instagram, Lovato alluded to the tweets, calling them "fake," and asked people to talk about more important matters.

Over the weekend, Twitter fans spread what appeared to be screenshots of Ehrich's old tweets from 2010 and 2015, in which he purportedly claimed that he wanted to marry Gomez and inferred that she was "prettier" than Lovato, his now-fiancé. Twitter account @ThePopTingz later admitted in a reply that some of the tweets were "photoshopped," but remained adamant that many of them were really from Ehrich's account, which is now deactivated. Bustle reached out to Ehrich about the validity of the tweets, but did not receive an immediate response.

Lovato seemed to support the claim that these screenshots were doctored, writing, "It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other." She continued, writing, "If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU." She then questioned why tabloids were not focusing on more important matters, like the death of Breonna Taylor. "I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven't been arrested," she wrote, referring to the police officers who shot Taylor in her own home on March 13 and still have not been charged or arrested, as the investigation is ongoing.

Instagram / @ddlovato

Lovato went on to say that she understands why some fans or pop culture lovers would want to dissect her love life instead of focusing on the many grim realities that 2020 has brought us, but she also emphasized the importance of focusing on what really matters. "On one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are," she wrote. "But on the other hand, if you aren't 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please."

Ehrich has not commented on the situation or confirmed whether the tweets were real or fake, but the actor has praised Gomez before, telling Popstar in a 2010 interview that he wants to work with the star. "She's so funny, and I think her comedic timing and everything is just so fantastic," he said. "I think she's going to have such a long career, and is going to continuously just have her fanbase with her because she's so talented."

Regardless of any past fandom or alleged tweets regarding Gomez, Ehrich actually already professed his love for Lovato on Twitter, nearly a decade before they actually met and got engaged. As reported by BuzzFeed, Ehrich tweeted in 2011, "All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato," complete with hashtag "#cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant." In May 2020, after their romance went public, Lovato unearthed the tweet on her Instagram Story, adding, "We love a little manifestation."