2020 was going to be a big year for Demi Lovato. With a new album and tour on the horizon, the only thing that could stop the determined singer was, well, the same thing that stopped everyone else — a worldwide pandemic. And though fans will have to wait to stand in a sold-out arena scream-singing "Tell Me You Love Me" at the top of their lungs, the singer recently revealed to Bustle that she has redirected her artistic expression into another medium that will inspire fans to take action. On Tuesday, Lovato launched an action auction with Propeller that encourages fans to "bid" for a chance to win signed photography or even item of clothing from Lovato's collection.

Starting July 7, fans can use Propeller to win various items listed by Lovato, from original photography to Lovato's personal Bruce Springsteen shirt worn on tour, by completing any number of social actions. Keep scrolling to see a few spotlighted items available to fans as well as Lovato's thoughts on each piece. Details on how to "bid" on the items seen below, as well as more personal and unique memorabilia, follows.

Photograph No. 1

"When the stay at home orders were first put in place, I found myself enjoying the small things like taking my dogs for a walk. I was constantly struck by the simple beauty in my neighborhood and was inspired to start taking photos. Photography has really helped me slow down and stop to ‘smell the roses’. Too frequently, the simple things in life are overlooked, like these dewy roses."

Photograph No. 2

"There’s always something really magical about Joshua Tree. During a recent trip I was struck by all of the beautiful colors as we usually think of deserts being filled with shades of brown, but look at that blue! I thought this little patch of flowers was so beautiful and the lighting was incredible."

Photograph No. 3

"Over the last few months, it’s been really nice to go for drives and see how beautiful Southern California is and clear my mind. I made the drive up to Antelope Valley just north of the city to see the amazing fields of orange poppies. I can almost smell the floral scent and feel the warm sunshine when I look back at this photo."

So how do you "bid"? Money isn't an issue when it comes to having the opportunity to own something by Lovato. Instead, Propeller and Lovato have put in place simple and productive ways for you to win items, all of which stimulate the current conversation surrounding Black Lives Matter, voting, and COVID-19 relief. To use Propeller is like using your favorite frequent flyer miles credit card — by completing actions listed within each listing, you accrue points that allow you to bid on items within Lovato's auction.

For a full list of actions you can take to use toward Lovato's partnership with Propeller, click through the items to earn points. You can enter to win as many items from Lovato's collection as you'd like by taking more actions; from signing petitions, donating, or checking your voter registration status, the more you complete the more points you can redeem, and the more entries you can submit to increase your chance of winning. Winners are randomly drawn at the end of each auction — but don't worry, you have multiple chances. New items will be added every Tuesday for another opportunity to win and do good.

