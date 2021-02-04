Wait, Are Kyle & Amanda From Summer House Already Married?

Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have had to make some difficult decisions about their wedding amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Though Kyle and Amanda initially planned to get married on Sept. 18, 2020 in New York City, they ultimately decided to postpone the wedding, instead commemorating the day with a date night.

"Last night we were supposed to get married, but instead went on our first date in NYC since the lockdown,” Kyle captioned an Instagram photo of him and Amanda dining al fresco at Manhattan's Crown Shy restaurant. "Crazy times in a crazy world makes me appreciate what we have more than ever. I love you @amandabatula."

That makes the Summer House Season 5 trailer confusing, as it seems to show the couple exchanging vows at a surprise backyard wedding with their Bravo castmates. When E! News asked Kyle flat-out if he and Amanda already got legally married, he teased only that fans will "have to wait and see." He did reveal, however, that they'd already been engaged for two years by the end of last summer and had "certainly contemplated it."

Whether or not Kyle and Amanda are married now, they haven't tabled their plans for a big celebration. Kyle told E! that he was in the process of talking to a venue owner and that they've set a new date set. Still, the couple is "playing it by ear" until they can safely host family members from all over the globe. "It's stressful, it adds more stress to the equation and we're just trying to figure it out," he said. "There's a lot of unknowns and our wedding was technically speaking postponed and by the time our new date comes around it's kind of like, I don't know if enough has changed. We'll have to wait and see."