If there’s one thing millennials can agree on—aside from an apparently very strong allegiance to skinny jeans and a refusal to stray from the side part—it’s that Disney Channel Original Movies are probably responsible for an enormous chunk of all of our personalities. These straight-to-television flicks from the late ‘90s and early 2000s gave us more cultural moments than we could ever count, from the shock of watching a kid turn into a leprechaun in Luck of the Irish to the joy of seeing Sharpay Evans turn out one flawless musical number after the next in High School Musical.

As beloved as each and every DCOM came to be, it’s worth noting that over time, a few standout hits have stood out in our memories stronger than others. Two decades later, the velour tracksuits from The Cheetah Girls remain one of the greatest go-to friend group Halloween costumes, and surely everyone would know you’re quoting Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century if you threw out a “zetus lapetus!” in a heated moment. Luckily, nearly all of the Disney Channel movies you may have forgotten about are now available to stream on Disney+. Here are a few underrated classics you should get to watching ASAP.

Quints Disney+ Everyone was (rightfully) obsessed with Kimberly J. Brown when she became a Disney legend after playing Marnie Piper in the iconic Halloweentown movie series. In 2000, she also starred in Quints, another DCOM in which she played Jamie Grover, an only child whose biggest problem is that her parents are way too obsessed with her—until her world is turned upside down when mother casually gives birth to quintuplets. For what it’s worth, Jamie referring to her five infant newborn siblings as “the kids” does not get old once throughout the movie’s entire hour and 23 minute runtime. Stream it here.

Motocrossed Disney+ Siblings of multiple births were truly a pillar of Disney Channel Original Movies.... and so was the trope of girls proving they were “tough enough” to compete against boys in sports. Motocrossed had both. In this one, a girl named Andi competes in a motocross race her father won’t let her participate in by disguising herself as her twin brother, Andrew, who was injured while practicing. Stream it here.

You Wish! Disney+ You Wish! is a classic warning to be careful what you wish for, featuring an angsty teen named Alex who wishes he didn’t have a little brother, and accidentally makes his annoying little sibling Stevie disappear in the process. Most importantly, this DCOM stars Lalaine, who played Miranda Sanchez in Lizzie McGuire. Stream it here.

The Poof Point Disney+ Who doesn’t love a little sci-fi mixed in with their Disney nostalgia? The Poof Point follows a teen brother and sister (Tahj Mowry and Raquel Lee) as they attempt to save their inventor parents, who keep “de-aging” after making a mistake while creating a time travel machine. Stream it here.

Read It and Weep Disney+ If, as a middle schooler, you thought that your diary had the potential to become a bestseller, it probably had something to do with Disney’s Read It and Weep. Starring the ultra-relatable Panabaker sisters, Kay and Danielle, this movie tells the story of a girl who accidentally becomes an overnight hit when her journal is accidentally turned into a writing contest and quickly becomes a super popular book. Stream it here.

Tiger Cruise Disney+ While most Disney Channel Original Movies were incredibly lighthearted, Tiger Cruise is only one of two DCOMs with a TV-PG rating and a “viewer discretion” for intense imagery. The film follows a girl from San Diego as she joins her military father on a cruise where sailors’ families are allowed to join to learn about the ship’s operations. Although her intention is to convince him to leave his career, she learns what a hero he truly is when the ship goes into high alert on the second day of the cruise in response to the attacks of September 11, 2001. Stream it here.

Gotta Kick it Up Disney+ You know what really deserves to become a TikTok trend? Any of the dances from Gotta Kick it Up. This super inspirational movie about Marshall Middle School’s dance team and their struggle to make it through the season without a coach is the perfect thing to watch when you need a little “Sí, se puede” boost. Stream it here.

Stepsister from Planet Weird Disney+ If there’s anything kids in the ‘90s and early aughts really hated, it was their divorced parents remarrying, resulting in the addition of a step sibling to the family. Stepsister from Planet Weird ups the ante by throwing some aliens in the mix. It’s truly wild. Stream it here.

Horse Sense Disney+ Speaking of epic Disney star sibling duos: remember the Lawrence brothers? Together, they appeared in Horse Sense, the movie about cousins who seemingly come from different worlds but come together to help save their family ranch. (It also features Joey Lawrence in some incredible yeehaw outfits that have surprisingly held up very well.) Stream it here.

Stuck in the Suburbs Disney+ This film about a regular ol’ girl living in the regular ol’ suburbs whose live totally changes when she accidentally swaps cell phones with a famous pop singer is worth the watch simply for all of the Blackberries, flip phones, and Nokia bricks. (All of Brenda Song’s outfits are pretty incredible, too.) Stream it here.

