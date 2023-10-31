Explore Disney Parks With 'Behind The Attraction' Season 2

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

Whether you turn every life milestone into an excuse to visit a Disney Park or still have a trip to the most magical place in the world on the top of your bucket list, it’s probably safe to assume that you’ve never seen Disney like this before. In Season 2 of Behind the Attraction, the Disney+ exclusive series, fans get a never-before-seen look at some of the most intriguing attractions the parks have to offer. And while nothing beats a full-fledged vacation, it’s pretty cool to know you can at least temporarily transport to Disney for the price of a Disney+ membership. (Which is just $9.99 a month.)

Produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Behind the Attraction Season 2 features six episodes, taking fans through Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Indiana Jones Adventure, EPCOT, the food at Disney, and Nighttime Spectaculars. Viewers will hear from all kinds of people who bring the magic to life, from the Imagineers behind these iconic attractions to the Disney Parks cast members who operate them every single day.

From the best food ordering tips to Easter eggs to look out for next time you explore an attraction, this Disney+ exclusive series will make Disney Parks even more magical for fans. Viewers will leave the series with all kinds of new fun facts about Disney — like how Walt Disney himself requested the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, initially planned as a wax museum, incorporate state-of-the-art animatronics to become a fully immersive experience.

Want more Disney? Sign up for Disney+ now so you don't miss a moment — or sign up for the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for $14.99/month.