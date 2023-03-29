We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

If you’re the kind of person who often finds yourself scrolling through streaming platforms in search of just the right show to watch while you chow down on the delicious delivery food you just ordered, the latest documentary series to hit Disney+ might be exactly what you’re looking for.

As if most restaurant shows don’t already have enough moving parts, Restaurants at the End of the World is a new docuseries from National Geographic that gives travel-obsessed foodies a chance to see incredible restaurants at some of the most remote locations on the planet. Hosted by Top Chef winner Kristen Kish, Restaurants at the End of the World visits eateries in Panama, Brazil, Maine and Norway, all of which face unique challenges as businesses disconnected from normal supply chains. (Side note: This really puts things into perspective when your favorite local breakfast spot runs out of avocado, doesn’t it?)

In the above Restaurants at the End of the World preview, Kish visits a restaurant in a rainforest that requires guests to embark on a full-fledged adventure before they can be seated to their tables. The restaurant’s owners showcase the creative ways they make things work each and every day, even if it requires ordering a military bus to transport diners to the location.

The first season of Restaurants at the End of the World is now streaming on Disney+, alongside a number of exciting related titles you’ll also love, like Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted, World of Flavor with Big Moe Carson, and Wolfgang.

Want more Disney? Sign up for Disney+ now so you don't miss a moment — or sign up for the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for $12.99/month with ads, or $19.99/month without ads.