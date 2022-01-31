We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

No matter what stage of a relationship (or… a non-relationship) you may find yourself in, picking the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day can feel like an impossible challenge. Roses will wilt, conversation hearts are essentially chalk that we’ve all been collectively scammed into eating, and candles are great, but it’s probably time to get a little more creative. For $79.99 for an entire year, a Disney+ gift subscription is a fantastic, long-lasting present that you and your partner can use together whenever you’d like. It’s the gift that says, “Hey, let’s spend even more time laying on the couch watching movies together,” and if that’s not romance, I don’t know what is.

At any time, having access to a Disney+ subscription is pretty clutch. (You really can’t put a price tag on the ability to stream Encanto whenever you feel like having “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” stuck in your head for the foreseeable future, can you?) With that said, Disney+ has found a way to make its streaming services very festive by providing users with an entire Valentine’s Day collection. There’s a whole selection of live action movies and series episodes that are all about love, from 10 Things I Hate About You to The Princess Diaries and Enchanted. The collection also features a selection of animated films that will give you heart eyes, including Hercules and Beauty and the Beast, as well as episodes of Disney Channel series, popular shows, and even Disney shorts that are all about Valentine’s Day. if you’re not a particularly lovey-dovey couple, the platform is full of collections to fit every fancy, like one that focuses on Disney’s most legendary villains, and a throwback collection with all of your old favorites.

Beyond the expansive catalog of Disney titles, providing the person you’re seeing with their own subscription could have some other major relationship benefits. Perhaps they’re still using their ex’s account? A gift subscription is a pretty simple solution to that problem!

