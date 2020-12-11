It was recently announced that a whole load of new Star Wars content would be hitting our screens in the next couple of years, and one series we're especially looking forward to features the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Here's everything we know about the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series so far.

As well as a new season of The Mandalorian, spinoff series Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, and Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor series Andor, The Obi-Wan Kenobi Show is being brought to us by Disney+. It was initially expected to hit the big screens as a film, but later shifted to television.

The show will see the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

McGregor said of his return to the role: “I’m very excited to do it again – I’m probably more excited about it this time round."

He continued: “I’m older, slightly wiser, maybe. The great fun part of it the first time was to try and be Alec Guinness, but younger. That was the acting challenge, as well as learning all the tricky fights."

Plot-wise, the Star Wars Twitter account revealed that the new original series will begin 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith. Decider has reported that this will see Kenobi in Tatooine, protecting a young Luke Skywalker from afar.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Show will be a limited series with just six episodes, and the bad news is we may have a while to wait before it airs. In fact, filming hasn't even started yet, meaning a premiere date of 2022. Filming was intended to begin in the summer of 2020, but after the departure of series writer Hossein Amini, it was pushed to 2021.

Joby Harold, who wrote for shows such as King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, will be taking over as head writer, and Decider reports that it's so far unclear whether he will be working with the finished scripts that Amini wrote.

The series will also be directed by The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow, who has also directed other hit shows such as Fear The Walking Dead.

No trailer has been dropped yet (unsurprisingly, given that filming is yet to start), but keep an eye on the Star Wars Twitter account, as they have been posting hints and little teasers.