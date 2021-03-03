A number of celebrities across the globe have been sharing their experiences of having their coronavirus jab of late, the most recent of which is America's sweetheart herself. Dolly Parton just got her Covid vaccination, and she marked the special occasion by re-writing part of her hit song Jolene, much to the delight of her legion of fans.

Parton shared both a photograph and a four minute video to Instagram, which showed her having her Moderna vaccination and speaking about the importance of others following suit.

"Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine," she wrote alongside the photo, referring to the fact she had actually helped to support the development of the vaccine she was receiving. Last year, it was revealed that the country star had donated an incredible $1m to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, with a portion of this money going towards early stage trials of the Moderna vaccine.

As mentioned, Dolly also shared a video to mark the occasion, where she discussed the importance of everybody stepping up to get their vaccine. "I'm old enough to get it and I'm smart enough to get it," she told the camera from Vanderbilt University, where she got the jab. "I just want to say to all of you cowards out there — don't be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot," she added.

Parton even shared a couple of lines she had re-written from 'Jolene,' in order to encourage others to follow her example. "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you, please don't hesitate," she sang.

If it's good enough for Dolly!