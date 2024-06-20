Donald Sutherland has died at 88. His son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, announced his death on X (formerly Twitter), paying tribute to his father by calling him “one of the most important actors in the history of film.”

“Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly,” he wrote. “He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

The beloved Canadian actor starred in many classic films across his illustrious six-decade career, starting with the 1967 World War II drama The Dirty Dozen. He had his next breakout turn in the seminal 1970 film MASH, which earned five Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

More to come...