You Can Now Watch The Drag Race Queens Perform Live At A Drive-Thru

It may feel like eons until you'll get to see a drag show live again, but it may only be a few months: Drag Race Live! Las Vegas has already rescheduled performances for early 2021.

The residency originally opened at The Flamingo Hotel in January and was supposed to run through August, but halted performances when the state of Nevada shut down all non-essential businesses on March 20. A phased reopening began on May 7, and on Aug. 3, governor Steve Sisolak outlined a new longterm, county-focused recovery plan "increasing enforcement and targeting specific zip codes and individual businesses that are not following the outlined protocols."

Now, the earliest Drag Race Live! tickets available are for shows on Jan. 28, 2021. In the meantime, the Drag Race Live! queens have been forced to get creative, with many of them joining Voss Events' Drive 'N Drag, which is exactly what it sounds like. The queens involved travel to outdoor venues across the country and perform drive-in style, giving fans their drag show fix from the safety of their vehicles. The tour stops in Washington D.C. the weekend of Aug. 21, and Seattle the weekend of Sept. 18.

If you're unable to make those dates, there's at least the residency's accompanying docuseries Drag Race: Vegas Revue, which you can watch from the comfort and safety of quarantine. It premieres on VH1 Aug. 21.