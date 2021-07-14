Drew Barrymore Left A Cheeky Comment On Leonardo DiCaprio’s Climate Change Post

Drew Barrymore found a way to support Leonardo DiCaprio’s environmentalism and flirt with him all at once. On Tuesday, July 13, the Titanic actor shared a graphic from the United Nations on Instagram that forecasts the Earth’s increasing temperatures and details the horrific effects of climate change. Per the graphic, if the Earth warms by one degree, 4% of mammals will lose half of their habitat. If the planet warms by two degrees, the average length of drought will be four months long. And if the Earth warms by three degrees, there will be a 97% increase in area burned by wildfires in an average Mediterranean summer.

“The difference between 1.5C, 2C or 3-4C average global warming can sound marginal,” DiCaprio’s caption said, which he copied-and-pasted from the Instagram account @unclimatechange. “In fact, they represent vastly different scenarios for the future of humanity. The frequency of disasters, the survival of plants and animals, the spread of diseases, the stability of our global climate system and — ultimately — the possibility for humanity to survive on this planet hinge on these few degrees.”

DiCaprio’s post has gotten a ton of attention so far, and Barrymore was among the more than 800,000 people who double-tapped to show her support. She also jumped into the comments with a flirty message for the actor. “You should be the only hot one, and not our planet,” she wrote. Her comment alone has garnered more than 2,000 likes, and several people fully agreed. “Facts Ms. Barrymore!!” Instagram user @xovictoriap responded. “What she said,” another fan commented. Others were simply grateful that celebrities were speaking out about climate change at all.

According to Elle, Barrymore reportedly dropped another comment on the post, thanking DiCaprio for bringing so much awareness to this very important issue. “Thank you for always have been the pioneer of saving our earth [sic],” she wrote. However, that particular comment was met with some backlash. “I think the scientists that have to come up with solutions are the real pioneers here...” Instagram user @jens_daneels replied. “You and Leo leave a way bigger carbon footprint than anyone in the comments section,” another person wrote.

Despite the criticism, it’s worth noting that DiCaprio has been very vocal about climate change for many years. Per the United Nations, the actor launched The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998, which “supports over 35 innovative conservation projects around the world that protect fragile ecosystems and key species.” He also spoke at the UN Climate Summit in 2014 and devoted his 2016 Oscars speech to the cause after being awarded the trophy for Best Actor for his performance in The Revenant.

“Climate change is real,” the actor said at the awards ceremony. “It is happening right now. It’s the most urgent threat facing our entire species and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating.” He also urged people to support leaders who put our planet first and who “speak for all of humanity. “Let us not take this planet for granted,” he added.