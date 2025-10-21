Callum Turner is revealing just how sweet his meet-cute with fiancée Dua Lipa actually was. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the British actor revealed that he and Lipa met over drinks before a mutual friend’s birthday party in Los Angeles.

“We sat next to each other and realized we were reading the same book, which is crazy,” he said. “It’s called Trust [by Hernán Díaz] and I had just finished the first chapter and I told her and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too.’ I said, ‘So we’re on the same page.’”

Lipa and Turner, who have become one of the internet’s favorite couples ever since they were first spotted together in January 2024, confirmed their engagement in June. And this new insight into their love story has, of course, sent the internet into meltdown.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “deleting my dating apps and finding my soulmate the old fashioned way (reading a book and hopefully someone sits next to me who’s also reading the same book).” Another said, “‘so we’re on the same page’ absolutely insane.”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

“The Signs Are Loud”

In the interview, Turner also clarified that there were several times when they could’ve met before, but the stars never aligned.

“We had maybe two, three, four, five near misses over our time where we didn’t meet,” he told The Sunday Times. “There’s one where she went to a party, and then I went to a party, but I arrived minutes after she left. I arrived at 2 in the morning, and she left at 1:45 — she checked her Uber, and I checked a photo I’d taken opposite my friend’s house when I arrived. There were loads of things like that, and then, when we were both able to, we were both single and whatever, I just thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Still, he knows what a special moment it was. “In the movie version of it, I look up to the sky and I’m like, I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud, don’t worry,” he joked. “And that was really the first [moment].”

Lipa told British Vogue the story of their meet-cute earlier this year, saying that she really felt that moment was a sign that they were meant to be together. “It’s very exciting,” she said of their engagement. “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling.”

As for Turner’s thoughts on love, he doesn’t hold back. “I think true love is moments, consistency,” he said. “It can’t be just one grand, sweeping thing. It’s all the little things and big things together, it’s an amalgamation, right? I think that’s what true love is.”