Dua Lipa somehow keeps her closet spicy yet classy, no matter what she’s doing. When the singer performs on her ongoing Radical Optimism Tour, she dons glitzy bodysuits and gowns from Chanel and Jean Paul Gaultier, which makes high fashion a tad spicy. And when she’s on her beloved vacations, she manages to make her revealing bikini looks feel luxurious.

On Sept. 23, she debuted her latest YSL Beauty campaign, promoting the brand’s new LIBRE Vanille Couture fragrance. In true Lipa fashion, she shared some behind-the-scenes snapshots on Instagram, offering a closer look at her sultry yet luxurious ensemble.

Dua’s Sheer Blouse

For the campaign, Lipa merged the lingerie and corpcore trends with ease. She donned a black button-up blouse with her sleeves rolled up, tucking it into a high-waisted leather skirt with side pockets and an hourglass silhouette.

However, as seen in her behind-the-scenes photo, Lipa’s top was completely sheer, allowing her to show off her black bra underneath.

Instagram / Dua Lipa

She cinched her skirt with a gold-buckled black belt and added some gold jewelry to match, including a chunky geometric cuff bracelet and a heart-shaped ring (not to be confused with her engagement ring from fiancé Callum Turner). She completed her look with strappy black pumps that could work for either the boudoir or the boardroom.

Instagram / Dua Lipa

Dua’s Itty Bitty Bra Top

During the campaign shoot, Lipa took advantage of her ornate backdrop and chandelier to hold a mini photoshoot of her own. For these snapshots, she ditched her sheer shirt and wore her bra as a top.

Instagram / Dua Lipa

She swapped out her leather skirt for a pair of wide-legged black trousers. When it came to her accessories, she traded gold for silver, wearing a geometric circle ring and a black leather belt with double silver buckles.