“I can’t believe that we’re at Madison Square Garden — it feels crazy.”
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dua Lipa only had one request after entering the Future Nostalgia Tour stage: Get physical. The singer opened the show with an ’80s aerobics-inspired performance of “Physical,” demonstrating the most optimal and fun ways to break a sweat during the rest of the concert.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lipa kept the momentum going with her breakout hit “New Rules” and “Be the One,” both from her 2017 self-titled debut album, showcasing how far she’s come since playing shows to only a few people. “There’s a lot of collective childhood dreams on this stage coming true,” she said.