Eazy From The Bachelorette Wants To Be In A Power Couple

There will be no shortage of suitors on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, and Uzoma "Eazy" Nwachukwu, a former NFL player and Sports Marketing Agent, will be among those competing for Clare Crawley's heart. On Sept. 29, Chris Harrison introduced Eazy during his "Meet the Men" preview video, promising he would be "a fan favorite." It's not yet clear whether or not Eazy will be successful in pursuing a relationship with Clare, especially given the rumored shakeup and the star's potential early departure, neither of which ABC has confirmed, but given his easygoing personality, it's clear the marketing agent will at least win over viewers.

Who Is Uzoma "Eazy" Nwachukwu?

Uzoma "Eazy" Nwachukwu is a 29-year old Sports Marketing Agent from Newport Beach, California, as per the ABC website. He played in the NFL for four years before moving to the marketing side of sports, and still "dreams of world domination and shows no signs of slowing down." Eazy reportedly has "a smile that lights up the room, a great career, and a fun personality to match." He's hoping that Clare will be "his queen" and "is looking for a woman to be the other half of a power couple."

Eazy's Instagram

Fans can learn more about Eazy on his Instagram, where he often posts funny dance videos and scenic photos from his beachside hometown, and shows off his unique style.

What Else Should I Know About Eazy?

Eazy's profile on ABC includes plenty of fun facts, including that he "hates insects, especially ones that fly," aspires to someday own the New York Yankees, and has seen every episode of Grey's Anatomy.

What Is Eazy Looking For On The Bachelorette?

Eazy's dream girl is someone who has "passion to be great in her career" but also knows how to "turn off work mode and enjoy the fun side of life," according to his ABC bio. He wants to make his family proud, and thinks there's no better way to do that "than by capturing the heart of America's most eligible Bachelorette."