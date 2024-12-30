Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet are holding space during the press run of A Complete Unknown.

In a new interview with journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist, who went viral last month during the Wicked press run for telling Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo that people were “holding space” for the lyrics of “Defying Gravity,” the interviewer leaned into the bit, telling Fanning and Chalamet: “First off, I just want to let you know that I am holding space for you.”

Fanning and Chalamet both laughed and expressed their excitement for the moment, telling Gilchrist they were “starstruck.”

“It’s an honor, talking to you,” Chalamet said. “I was like, Holy sh*t. OK, this better be good.”

“There’s nothing that we can do that can trump what happened,” Fanning told him. “You know what I mean? We can try.”

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In the interview with Erivo and Grande that sparked the whole meme, Gilchrist told the Wicked leads that “people are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that and feeling power in that,” which sparked a teary, emotional reaction from Erivo. Grande then reached over to hold Erivo’s index finger, for support. Once in the public, users online expressed confusion as to what the question and response even meant. The uncertainty quickly evolved into a slew of memes, as people quoted the interview question, Erivo’s response, Grande’s gesture of support — until Erivo, Grande, and Gilchrist all admitted that they were thrown by the conversation.

Gilchrist said that she was flustered by Erivo’s sincerity, which made her stumble on the question. Later, in an interview with Variety, Grande said Erivo looked like she might cry in the moment, so she wanted to offer support, which is why she gingerly pinched Erivo’s index finger.

But Fanning and Chalamet seemed more than prepared for the interaction. “You walk in, I’m like, Tracy! Tracy!” Fanning laughed.

A Complete Unknown is in theaters now.