Celebrity

These Ellen Pompeo Moments Caused Controversy For The Grey’s Anatomy Star

From the early Grey’s days through today.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Ellen Pompeo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. ...
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Grace Wehniainen

Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

After more than 15 years on Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo knows fame — and the controversy that often goes along with it. Here are some of the star’s most contentious moments.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On the Sept. 29 episode of her podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, the actor said she’d clashed with Denzel Washington when he directed an episode of Grey’s, after he “went ham” on her for improvising a line.

Tap