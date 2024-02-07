Emily Blunt Is Happy There’s No Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Emily Blunt just shut down any hopes of a The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

The actor, who played Runway magazine’s Emily Charlton in the 2006 film, recently discussed the likelihood of a sequel on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing that there’s “never” been any plans for a Devil Wears Prada 2.

“Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s okay,” Blunt said, adding that her fellow cast mates are “all good” with no sequel.

Speaking to Access Hollywood back in 2012, Blunt’s Devil Wears Prada co-star Meryl Streep said she “would do” a follow-up and joked that she’d “have to lose the f****** weight” beforehand.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada. Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Referring to Streep’s interview, Blunt continued on the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “They asked her about it, ‘Would she ever do a sequel?’ and she went, ‘Yeah, if I don’t have to lose the weight.’ But I think she said ‘the f****** weight.’”

Based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger, The Devil Wears Prada chronicles aspiring journalist Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) who becomes assistant to Runway magazine’s fiercely intimidating editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Streep).

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Is “Tempting”

While Blunt doesn’t think a sequel is currently on the cards, she has previously been open to the idea.

“If everyone did it, I would be up for it,” she told People in 2018. “I almost hope it doesn’t [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is.”

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. Moviestore/Shutterstock

Blunt again commented on the prospect of a second film in Nov. 2022, revealing on The View that she would “do a sequel in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again. It's so fun.”

Meanwhile, Blunt’s Devil Wears Prada co-star Hathaway previously said that a sequel would be “tempting,” but doesn’t think it will ever be green-lit.

“It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe,” Hathaway said on The View in 2022. “And then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant. It's tempting, but I don't think it's gonna happen.”