This Emily In Paris Season 6 Theory Predicts Big Changes For Emily

Emily in Paris Season 5 proved that the titular expat can hold her own in Rome and Venice, too. And as fans look forward to the next chapter, they think Emily Cooper will add yet another dreamy locale to her passport.

According to a new Emily in Paris Season 6 theory, Emily might just take Gabriel up on his invite to join him in Greece — but romance won’t be the only thing on the agenda.

Major Life Changes

In a recent Reddit post, one fan predicted that Season 6 could mark the conclusion of the show by executing big moves in Emily’s personal and professional lives. For starters, they suggested that Emily will get Gabriel’s postcard — in which he wrote, “I’m at sea without you” — at a time when Agence Grateau is “imploding.”

“One thing leads to another and she’s back with Gabriel. Then they return to Paris and Emily starts her own firm with an investment from Gabriel’s rich new boss,” the viewer continued, noting that Gabriel’s reduced screen time in Season 5 could help establish that he’s been “incredibly changed” in the interim, and “will finally be ready to commit fully to Emily.”

Caroline Dubois/Netflix

Perhaps seeing Gabriel in this new light — living his new, best life away from his restaurant in Paris — will remind Emily that she’s not tethered to her current job, either.

A user in a separate post also put forth the idea that Emily ends the show with her own agency. And with Princess Jane stepping into co-run Agence Grateau at the end of Season 5 — a development Emily is visibly perturbed by — it’s clear that things will be changing at the firm, and not necessarily for the better. What better time to shake things up and strike out on her own?

Emily In Paris Season 6 Updates

As of writing, Emily in Paris hasn’t been officially renewed just yet — but the cast and creative team are certainly looking forward to more. Creator and showrunner Darren Star recently told Bustle that Emily going to Greece is a possibility. “I hope she wants to go,” he said.

Lily Collins is also very much on board (pun intended) with her character’s theoretical travel plans. “Hello? I would love to go to Greece,” she said. Plus, as she noted to Elite Daily, “the idea of Greece has also been teased for Mindy’s bachelorette. So there could be other reasons that Emily would go to Greece outside of Gabriel.”