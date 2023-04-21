Books

Celebrating Emma Rosenblum’s Debut Novel, Bad Summer People

Inside an intimate party hosted by Joanna Coles to celebrate one of the year’s most hotly anticipated releases.

by Bustle Editors
Emma Rosenblum
OK McCausland

OK McCausland

“I wonder if there’s a way we can sue the town,” a character asks in the opening chapter of Emma Rosenblum’s debut novel, Bad Summer People. “I’m not paying two million dollars for my beach house, plus fifty thousand in property taxes, for my son to find a corpse.”

Pictured: Emma Rosenblum and Joanna Coles

OK McCausland

It’s this delicious mix of social satire and a dead body lurking under the boardwalk that has made Bad Summer People one of the year’s most anticipated releases.

Pictured: Emma Rosenblum and Sara Moonves

