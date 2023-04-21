Celebrating Emma Rosenblum’s Debut Novel, Bad Summer People

Books
Inside an intimate party hosted by Joanna Coles to celebrate one of the year’s most hotly anticipated releases.
OK McCausland
“I wonder if there’s a way we can sue the town,” a character asks in the opening chapter of Emma Rosenblum’s debut novel, Bad Summer People. “I’m not paying two million dollars for my beach house, plus fifty thousand in property taxes, for my son to find a corpse.”
Pictured: Emma Rosenblum and Joanna Coles
OK McCausland
It’s this delicious mix of social satire and a dead body lurking under the boardwalk that has made Bad Summer People one of the year’s most anticipated releases.
Pictured: Emma Rosenblum and Sara Moonves