Emma Stone Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child & There Are Photos

Emma Stone has a lot to look forward to in 2021. According to a new report from Us Weekly, the La La Land star is expecting her first child with husband Dave McCary. "She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she's constantly oohing and cooing," a source told the magazine. "She looks great, she looks healthy, she's glowing."

Stone isn't letting pregnancy slow her down, either. "She's been keeping up with friends and work lately, she's always staying active and gets her daily exercise in." The Daily Mail's report seemingly confirms this to be true; in addition to reporting on the pregnancy rumors, the outlet shared photos of the star cradling her baby bump while on a walk with a friend in Los Angeles on Dec. 30.

Stone & McCary's baby news comes shortly after the couple reportedly tied the knot this past September. The pair first announced their engagement with a selfie on McCary's Instagram in Dec. 2019, in which the two smiled and showed off the actor's sparkly new ring. Per Us Weekly, their engagement came roughly two years after Stone started dating the Saturday Night Live writer in Oct. 2017.

The Amazing Spider-Man star hasn't been shy about her desire to expand her family. While promoting her animated movie The Croods: A New Age with ET Online in November, she revealed that she'd love to start a "pack" of her own. "I feel pretty good about starting my own pack," she said. "Although I don't think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are. ...They're pretty rough and tumble and I don't know if my pack would be as rough and tumble."

In conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for Elle in 2018, the actor candidly shared her feelings about kids and marriage. "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," she revealed. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, 'I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.' And then I got older and I was, like, 'I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.'"

The Oscar winner went on to explain that getting older is what ultimately changed her mind about starting a family. "It's the turning 30 thing where you're, like, 'I'm not that young. I'm young, but I'm not that young,'" she told Lawrence. In her twenties, the actor dated her Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield from 2010 to 2015. And while there are probably some fans still shipping the former flames, it's safe to say the Easy A star is enjoying married life with McCary as they prepare for this exciting next chapter.